J&K Speaker asks assembly members to avoid ‘unwarranted publicity’ of business notices

Taking a serious note of publicity of the House business notices ahead of the Budget Session, Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather has asked the members to desist from the “breach of privilege”. File Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary, and others in the House. (ANI Photo)

He said it is improper to give unwarranted publicity to the notices of questions, Bills, resolutions and other similar matters connected with business of the House.

The Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on March 3.

The Speaker, taking serious notice of recent unwarranted publicity of the notices given by legislators in connection with the business of the House to be taken up during the ensuing budget session, has expressed displeasure over this practice, saying this is against the parliamentary practices, conventions and established rules, a spokesperson of the Legislative Assembly said in a statement.

"According to parliamentary practice, usage and established convention, and prevalent rules of this house, it is improper to give unwarranted publicity to the notices of questions, bills, resolutions and other similar matters connected with business of the house,” the statement said, quoting the Speaker.

Rather expressed displeasure against the members responsible for such publicity which tantamount to breach of privilege as per the prescribed rules and directed the members to desist from this practice in future, the statement said.