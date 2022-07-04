Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K villagers explain how they apprehended Lashkar terrorists
india news

J&K villagers explain how they apprehended Lashkar terrorists

The terrorists were captured in Tukson Dhok village in the Union territory's Reasi district, on Sunday.
Lashkar terrorist Talib Hussain Shah. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 07:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A villager from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi has explained how he and several others apprehended two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in a remote village in the district.

“I got a call from my brother that two people have come and they are going to kill him. I along with my cousins reached there, and saw that the LeT terrorists were sleeping, we waited for the morning,” news agency ANI quoted the villager as saying.

He added, “We got their bags – which had ammunition – out. One of them woke up and tried to flee, we caught hold of him and overpowered them. We tied them with ropes and called the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO). Army, police and SDPO all came.”

The terrorists were captured in Tukson Dhok village. They were identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain Shah.

The development took place amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30.

Security forces recovered two AK-47s, seven grenades, a pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition from the captured duo.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha announced a cash reward for the villagers. “I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by common man shows end of terrorism is not far away. UT Govt to extend Rs. 5 Lakh cash reward to villagers for gallant act against terrorists and terrorism,” the LG's office said in a tweet, quoting Sinha.

Dilbag Singh, the Union territory's police chief, too, announced a reward of 2 lakh for the villagers.

Topics
lashkar-e-toiba jammu and kashmir
