Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jharkhand home director, wife held for sexual abuse of minors
india news

Jharkhand home director, wife held for sexual abuse of minors

On June 5, two girl inmates aged 16 and 17 escaped from the children’s home run by an NGO called Mother Teresa Welfare Trust and were later rescued by the police.
By Debashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 04:03 AM IST
On June 5, two girl inmates aged 16 and 17 levelled scharges of rampant sexual abuse at the shelter.

A special team of Jamshedpur police has arrested the absconding director of a government-approved shelter home, his wife, and two others, for alleged sexual abuse of the institute’s minor inmates, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

On June 5, two girl inmates aged 16 and 17 escaped from the children’s home run by an NGO called Mother Teresa Welfare Trust and were later rescued by the police. They had then levelled scharges of rampant sexual abuse at the shelter. “The four of the five named accused have been absconding since June 7 and the team led by ASP Kumar Gaurav tracked them down through their cellphone locations with the help of Singrauli police. They were brought here this morning on transit remand and sent to jail after Covid-19 test,” said Jamshedpur city superintendent of police Subhash Chandra Jat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand minor abused
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP