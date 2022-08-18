JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah seeks all-party meet over ‘non-voters can vote’ row

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting in Srinagar to discuss the administration’s recent announcement that non-locals working in the Union territory can vote in the upcoming elections.

Abdullah, who also heads a five-party Gupkar alliance (PAGD), will host the meeting at his residence on Monday.

“Farooq Abdullah has invited leaders of all political parties for a meeting to discuss the recent announcement by the J&K govt regarding inclusion of non-locals in the voter lists. He personally spoke to the leaders and requested them to attend the meet at on Monday,” JKNC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said.

The development comes after Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti earlier in the day requested Abdullah for the meeting to discuss the next course of action following the J&K administration’s announcement.

J&K chief electoral officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar Singh had on Wednesday said that the special summary revision of electoral rolls in the Union territory, being conducted after 1 January 2019, is likely to add around 2.5 million new voters to the existing list and that post the repeal of Article 370, an “ordinarily residing person”, not necessarily a permanent resident, can become a voter in J&K to exercise their right to franchise.

These may include youth about to become major, non-local labourers, businesspersons, students and service voters like armed and paramilitary forces.

The meeting gains significance as sources said leaders of most political parties in the UT, who are not part of the PAGD, have also assured Abdullah of their attendance.

Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party, all political parties have criticised the administration’s decision and termed it as a ploy to make the central party win the polls.

JKNC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq in a press conference on Thursday asked whether, by virtue of the announcement, whether anyone from other states visiting the UT as tourists register as voters.

“Once they cast their ballot, they will deregister here before their own states go for elections,” Sadiq said, seeking clarification from the J&K CEO. “We want clarity on this announcement because people have a lot of apprehensions. This can add more confusion here.”