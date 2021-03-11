J&K official arrested for forging date of birth

The Jammu & Kashmir police on Thursday said they have arrested Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Ganai, who rose to become special secretary (legal) of the home department following out of turn promotions after joining the government upon passing his Class 10 exam in the 1980s, for allegedly forging his date of birth. In a statement, the police’s crime branch said Ganai has been retrospectively retired from the service with effect from March 31, 2019.

“With access to corridors of power, the accused rose from a daily wager in the office of executive engineer, electric division, Budgam, to special secretary (legal) to the government of Jammu & Kashmir by managing out of turn promotions which prima facie appear to be in violation of rules and regulations and would be probed,” the statement said.

It added Ganai, who was until March 5 the special secretary and should have retired two years back as per his real date of birth, also unsuccessfully sought induction into the Kashmir Administrative Service in technical quota. “The accused passed the equivalent of matriculation examination in 1980 as a private candidate and joined as a daily wager in the office of executive engineer electric division Budgam.”

The statement said Ganai was regularised in 1985 as a field executive. “In 1989, the accused was appointed as [a] public law officer in the same office and climbing the ladder reached to the rank of special secretary (legal)... the officer got all education equivalent of higher secondary and graduation (college) without attending any regular schools and colleges.”

The statement cited an inquiry and added allegations of forgery and misuse of official position has been found to be prima-facie true against Ganai and a criminal case has been registered against him. It added after Ganai’s arrest, unverified complaints have started pouring regarding more such cases of violation of rules. The statement said they too will be probed.

“It has prima facie been established that Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Ganai forged and manipulated his own date of birth in his service records in connivance with others in order to take illegal monetary gains for himself and enjoy powers as senior legal officer of the Union Territory,” the statement said.