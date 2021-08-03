J&K Police release list of top 10 militants operating in Valley

The Jammu-Kashmir police have released a list of top 10 militants currently operating in the area.

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said the list includes both old and new militants operating in the Valley. “Top 10 targets: old terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. New terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah,” Kumar tweeted on Monday night.

Since January this year, forces have killed 84 militants, including a dozen of top commanders belonging to various militant groups operating in Kashmir, and the list shows the ones on the radar of the forces.

All those named by the top cop are local militants hailing from different parts of the Valley.

Saleem Parray, whose name figures on the top, is a resident of Hajin town and has been active for the past four years. He escaped several gunflights in Hajin area and its adjoining areas. Parray reportedly joined LeT in 2017. He is accused of several civilian killings in the area. Parrey also allegedly helped foreign militants to establish base in Hajin.

Yousuf Kantroo alias Issah is a resident of Budgam and is operating as the operational commander of Lashkar. He is among the few local militants holding a responsible position within Lashkar in the Valley. He has been dubbed as the A++ category militant. Militants have been categorised in different groups and A++ is the most dangerous of them.

Abbas Sheikh is reportedly currently working with LeT and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF). Earlier, he was a part of Hizbul Mujahideen. He hails from Rampora village in Kulgam. He is also an A++ militant commander.

Farooq Bhat alias Farooq Nali is a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander from Kulgam district. According to police, he is A++ category militantand was nominated as the commander of Hizb after the arrest of Naveed Babu last year.

Mohammad Ashraf Khan or Ashraf Molvi is another top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen from south Kashmir’s Kokernag area. Some officials believe he is currently acting as operational commander of Hizb and active in south Kashmir. Molvi, 50, has been active since 2013, and one of the most senior militants.

Zubair Wani, 31, is another Hizb commander from south Kashmir. According to police, Wani is an MPhil scholar who has been active for the past three years. He has also been dubbed an A++ category militant by the agencies.