J&K: UAPA cases filed for ‘celebrating’ Pakistan’s victory over India in ICC T20 World Cup

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered two cases against unknown persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, officials familiar with the developments said.

The cases were filed after a few videos on social media claimed that people in Kashmir celebrated Pakistan’s win and also raised slogans after the match. Two celebratory videos, allegedly of MBBS students in two medical institutions in Srinagar, also went viral across social media platforms.

HT could not confirm the authenticity of the videos or confirm if they were related to the latest match.

The officials cited above said the first information reports (FIRs) under UAPA and Indian Penal Code were filed at Soura and Karan Nagar police stations in Srinagar on Monday.

“Yes, an FIR under UAPA has been registered after there were purported celebrations and slogans following a cricket match. But the case is not specific to videos on social media,” an official at Soura police station said, seeking anonymity.

Another official at Karan Nagar police station also confirmed the registration of the case.

Accusing the Centre of resorting to “vindictive” action against Kashmiri youth, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said such police measures will only “alienate them further”.

“HMs (home minister’s) Mann ki Baat with Kashmiri youth started with slapping UAPA against medical students for celebrating Pakistan’s win. Instead of trying to ascertain why educated youth choose to identify with Pakistan, GOI resorting to vindictive actions. Such steps will alienate them further,” she tweeted.

Mufti’s tweet was in reference to Union home minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Monday, that the Centre would rather talk to the youth of Kashmir than Pakistan, as suggested by National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah.

Peoples’ Conference chairman Sajan Lone criticised demands seeking suspension of the students.

“I strongly disagree. If you think that they are not patriotic enough because they cheered for another team- you should have the courage and the belief to wean them back if you think they have gone patriotically astray. Punitive actions won’t help. Have not helped in the past either,” he posted on Twitter.

On Monday, a group of Kashmiri students at an engineering institute in Punjab’s Sangrur district alleged that they were attacked by other students, mostly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, after Pakistan beat India in the match. Police, however, claimed that a scuffle had broken out between two groups of students while watching the match and the matter was amicably resolved by both sides later.

In 2016, clashes between Kashmiri and non-local students erupted at National Institute of Technology in Srinagar after the former allegedly celebrated West Indies’ win over India in the World T20 semi-finals match.