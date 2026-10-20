JNU students end 17-day hunger strike as committee promises to look into demands

Members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) ended their 17-day hunger strike on Tuesday. The development came after meetings between student representative and a committee headed by the university's dean. JNUSU members called off their 17-day hunger strike on Tuesday. (HT)

The Vice-Chancellor has also directed the revocation of the rustication of five students with immediate effect. The revocation of rustication of the JNUSU office bearers, including the president, was among the key demands of the students.

The students named in the notice are - Aditi Mishra, K Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav, Danish Ali and Nitish Kumar.

Here are 5 key things discussed in the meeting between students and the university committee: