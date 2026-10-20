JNU students end 17-day hunger strike as committee promises to look into demands
The revocation of rustication of the JNUSU office bearers, including the president, was among the key demands of the students.
Members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) ended their 17-day hunger strike on Tuesday. The development came after meetings between student representative and a committee headed by the university's dean.
The Vice-Chancellor has also directed the revocation of the rustication of five students with immediate effect. The revocation of rustication of the JNUSU office bearers, including the president, was among the key demands of the students.
The students named in the notice are - Aditi Mishra, K Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav, Danish Ali and Nitish Kumar.
Here are 5 key things discussed in the meeting between students and the university committee:
- All FIRs against the students will be withdrawn
- A committee including a student representative from JNUSU office bearers and an elected member will be constituted to review the contentious clauses and purge them.
- A committee will be formed with a JNUSU office-bearer representative on JNUEE.
- Committee on hostel reservation will be constituted with representatives from JNUSU office bearers.
- After visiting, proctorial enquiries which were initiated during the anti-rustication and UGC regulations protest and the hostel infrastructure protest will be withdrawn.
Apart from this, discussions on hostel reservations and their structuring, library timings and opening of a canteen in CSLG were also held.
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