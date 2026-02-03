JNU suspends five member of student union for ‘vandalism’ of BR Ambedkar central library

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has suspended four office bearers of the students’ union (JNUSU) and its president Aditi Mishra for two semesters for “extensive damage to university property” during a November 21, 2025 protest at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library. Allegations were made regarding “vandalisation of the facial recognition technology (FRT) based access gates installed at the central library”. (HT archive)

The order, issued on Monday, mentioned that a proctorial inquiry committee had been formed to conduct an independent and impartial inquiry into the allegations made by the acting librarian of the Central Library and the Chief Security Officer (CSO) regarding “vandalisation of the facial recognition technology (FRT) based access gates installed at the central library”.

The order said, “Given the serious nature of the offence and extensive damage to the university property, Ms. Aditi Mishra is rusticated for two semesters (winter and monsoon semester 2026) and declared out of bounds from the entire JNU campus with immediate effect. Anyone giving her shelter in any hostel/residences in the campus shall invite disciplinary action. A fine of ₹20,000 is imposed on her.”

Similar notices, seen by HT, have been issued to the four other students.

In response to the development, in a statement, JNUSU said, “The rustication and out-of-bounds orders reflect the anti-student agenda of the administration, which wishes to throw out the representatives elected by the students of the campus, for voicing nothing but the dissent of the students.”

It further said, “The Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual cannot dictate the functioning of the union and cannot police our expression of dissent. Such crackdowns shall be dealt through with the same mandate. We call upon the student community to stand in solidarity with the union against this targeted assault on campus politics and the suppression of voices that question the administration.”