Home / India News / Job creation mantra of Mahatma still relevant in 21st century: Karnataka CM Bommai
india news

Job creation mantra of Mahatma still relevant in 21st century: Karnataka CM Bommai

On Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of village development, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said India needs to vouch for materialising Gandhi’s dream of ‘Gram Rajya, Ram Rajya’. (PTI)
On Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of village development, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said India needs to vouch for materialising Gandhi’s dream of ‘Gram Rajya, Ram Rajya’. (PTI)
Published on Oct 03, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Underscoring the need to imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi in our lives, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the freedom fighter’s mantra on job creation makes it more relevant in the 21st century.

“We don’t need mass production, but we need production by masses,” he said quoting Gandhi.

“He wanted jobs for all, which is very relevant in the 21st century. It is my firm belief that if we tread on his philosophy, we have a great future,” Bommai said after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Late Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The CM said Mahatma Gandhi brought freedom to India with the weapon of truth and non-violence, which the world is aware of and respects him for it. On Gandhi’s vision of village development, the chief minister said India needs to vouch for materialising Gandhi’s dream of ‘Gram Rajya, Ram Rajya’.

Noting that Gandhi’s simple and unblemished personal and public life was the guiding force of India, Bommai pointed out that Gandhi’s idea of nationalism was humane, which needs to be strengthened across the nation.

He added that Gandhi and Shastri had many similarities as the former believed in truth while the latter walked on it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out