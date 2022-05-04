Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jodhpur violence: Curfew extended; 141 people arrested | Top 5 points
india news

Jodhpur violence: Curfew extended; 141 people arrested | Top 5 points

The curfew has been extended till May 6 midnight. Earlier, the authorities had issued orders imposing a curfew till Wednesday midnight besides suspending mobile internet services.
Police personnel deployed during a curfew imposed following the clash between two groups in Jodhpur, on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on May 04, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

At least 141 people have been arrested so far in connection with communal clashes over the hoisting of a flag before Eid in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's constituency Jodhpur where a curfew continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Tensions broke out the night intervening Monday and Tuesday over putting up of Islamic flags on the Jalori gate circle, which led to stone-pelting.

The situation was brought under control in the early hours on Tuesday with heavy deployment of police but tensions escalated again in the morning after prayers at an Eidgah close to the Jalori gate circle.

Top 5 developments on communal clashes in Jodhpur

> The situation is under control and no fresh incident of violence has been reported, the police said.

> Nearly 1,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

> DGP ML Lather said 141 people have been arrested and 12 FIRs registered in Jodhpur. Four FIRs were registered by police and eight others lodged after complaints by people.

> Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of instigating riots on the "orders of its high command". Targeting BJP leaders, Gehlot said they are trying to defame the Congress party's government in the state as they are "unable to digest peace".

> State BJP president Satish Poonia had alleged that communal incidents are taking place "under the patronage of the state government."

 

HT News Desk

Topics
jodhpur rajasthan ashok gehlot violence
