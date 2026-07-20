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Another woman dies after childbirth complications in Rajasthan's Jodhpur amid probe

Other women who developed complications after childbirth remain admitted to Jodhpur’s two major maternity hospitals

Updated on: Jul 20, 2026 04:33 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Another woman died of post-delivery complications at Jodhpur’s Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on Sunday, the latest in a series of maternal deaths in Rajasthan.

There have been growing concerns over a series of maternal deaths.
There have been growing concerns over a series of maternal deaths.

Officials said the woman, identified as Samu, underwent a normal delivery at Tinwari Hospital near Jodhpur on June 24 before developing postpartum haemorrhage. She was referred to Umaid Hospital (Jodhpur), where she continued to bleed, prompting doctors to remove her uterus.

As her situation deteriorated, she was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on June 27, where she remained on ventilator support and underwent dialysis. Her condition worsened on July 14, and she died five days later.

Also Read | Probe ordered over complications after C-section deliveries at Rajasthan hospital

Woman dies of post-delivery complications

Mahatma Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr Fateh Singh said the woman suffered hypovolemic shock due to excessive blood loss following childbirth, which severely affected blood circulation to her vital organs. “She had a normal delivery at Tinwari Hospital and delivered a baby girl. As the bleeding from her uterus did not stop, she was referred to Jodhpur. When the bleeding could not be controlled, her uterus was removed at Umaid Hospital. Her condition did not improve.”

Other women who developed complications after childbirth remain admitted to Jodhpur’s two major maternity hospitals. Hospital authorities said seven women are in critical condition. Five of them are undergoing intensive treatment at Umaid Hospital. Two others are admitted to the intensive care unit at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Three of the seven have been diagnosed with severe kidney infections.

The condition of a woman deteriorated after she allegedly received the wrong blood transfusion at a government hospital in Jodhpur.

 
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Follow India news real-time updates and the latest news covered on Hindustan Times, featuring today's critical updates on Sonam Wangchuk LIVE and more across India.
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