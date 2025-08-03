Journalist Sneha Barve receives death threats days after assault while reporting illegal construction

Journalist Sneha Barve has received fresh death threats just days after she was allegedly assaulted while reporting on illegal land construction in Manchar near Pune. The attack and repeated threats have triggered concern among press freedom advocates and women’s rights bodies, prompting calls for urgent intervention by the Maharashtra government. Sneha Barve was allegedly brutally assaulted with a wooden stick while reporting on illegal construction near Pune.(X/@sunshine_rahul)

She was attacked on July 4 while covering illegal land construction in Manchar, near Pune. Just three weeks later, on July 24, she received another death threat.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have both demanded immediate protection for Barve and arrest of the prime accused, who remains at large despite being named in the police investigation.

“It is outrageous that journalist Sneha Barve, who was nearly killed for exposing wrongdoing, has been threatened once again, while the main suspect in her assault walks free,” said Kunal Majumder, CPJ's India representative. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must urgently guarantee Sneha Barve’s safety to send a clear message that attacks on the press will not be tolerated and ensure those responsible are swiftly prosecuted.”

Journalist describes the attack

Barve told CPJ that on July 24, Prashant Pandurang Morde - who was arrested for his role in the earlier attack on the journalist - accosted her outside her office in the town of Manchar and threatened her, saying, “This time, we should finish the matter for good.”

On July 4, Barve, founder of the Samarth Bharat Pariwar YouTube-based news channel, was attacked by a group of men while reporting on alleged illegal construction on disputed land in Manchar, Pune district. A video of the attack shows a man striking Barwe with a wooden rod before she loses consciousness.

Five suspects were arrested but released on bail three days later.

The man accused of wielding the rod, Pandurang Sakharam Morde, a businessman with alleged political connections, was named in the First Information Report opening the investigation, but has not been arrested.

On July 18, Prashant Morde, son of Pandurang Sakharam Morde, went to Barve’s father’s office and threatened to harm the entire family, the journalist told CPJ. In a complaint to police, Barve said the three suspects had been collecting information about her family and requested police protection.

Women's panel concerned after attack

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the attack. According to reports received by the Commission, Barve was left unconscious after the assault.

Despite the gravity of the incident, the prime accused has not yet been arrested, raising serious concerns about the handling of the case, the NCW said.

NCW Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar strongly condemned the attack and has directed the concerned police officials to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation.

She has also instructed authorities to ensure that the main accused is arrested immediately and that the survivor is provided with appropriate medical and psychological assistance.