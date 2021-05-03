Home / India News / Journalists are Covid warriors, says Mamata Banerjee
india news

Journalists are Covid warriors, says Mamata Banerjee

“Journalists have taken risk and worked on the field all these days like other Covid warriors. I declare you Covid warriors too. Let the Chief Secretary note this down. I am still the chief minister since I have not resigned as per rules before taking oath again,” said Banerjee
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAY 03, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

Journalists are Covid warriors, Bengal’s outgoing chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, hours after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a similar announcement, declaring journalists “frontline workers”.



“Journalists have taken risk and worked on the field all these days like other Covid warriors. I declare you Covid warriors too. Let the Chief Secretary note this down. I am still the chief minister since I have not resigned as per rules before taking oath again,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee left for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in the afternoon where the party’s newly elected assembly poll candidates were called for a meeting.

Her announcement came barely two hours Chouhan declared that journalists in his state will be treated as “frontline workers” and the state will take care of them.

