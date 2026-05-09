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Journalist-writer Naresh Kaushik’s new Hindi novel traces a woman’s fight against honour killing

Journalist-writer Naresh Kaushik’s new Hindi novel traces a woman’s fight against honour killing

Published on: May 09, 2026 02:42 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Journalist-writer Naresh Kaushik's latest Hindi novel explores themes of female infanticide, gender oppression, and the fight against honour killings.

Journalist-writer Naresh Kaushik’s new Hindi novel traces a woman’s fight against honour killing

"Zinda Rehne Ki Zidd", published by Rajpal and Sons, follows the character of Durga, a determined young woman, from her birth to adulthood, as she fights an orthodox social structure that is built to subjugate women and deprive them of education and dignity.

Moments after her birth, Durga is buried alive by her father, Ramdhari. Yet, beneath the mound of earth, she survives for hours in an early testament to her resilience and a haunting foreshadowing of the battles she will wage against a deeply patriarchal society to claim her place in the world.

Kaushik said she was compelled to write this story after witnessing a similar incident in her family.

"The reaction of my family members to this incident, which happened to a close relative of mine, left me deeply shaken... The question that troubled me was: how could my own people be so insensitive? It was from this turmoil that the urge arose in me to give words to Durga's struggle," she said.

Her latest book is available on online and offline bookstores at 275.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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