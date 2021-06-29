JP Nadda says BJP will win next election in West Bengal, slams TMC for violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that the party will win the next state assembly election in West Bengal and form the government in the state. “In the next 5 years, the BJP will take another big leap and will form the government in the next elections. We will fulfil this vision,” Nadda said while addressing the state BJP executive meeting via video conferencing.

The BJP leader also said that the party has covered a long distance in a short time in West Bengal, highlighting the election performance in the recently concluded state assembly elections.

“We had won just 2 LS (Lok Sabha/lower house of Parliament) seats in 2014, and had got 18% votes. In 2016 VS (Vidhan Sabha/state legislative assembly) polls, we had won just 3 seats and 10.16% vote share,” he said.

“In 2019, we won 40.25% votes and 18 seats out of 42 in the LS elections. In the recently concluded VS elections, our vote share was 38.1% and we got 2.27 crore votes, winning 77 seats,” Nadda added.

Post-poll violence

Nadda attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state for the incidents of post-poll violence after the elections. “Where there is TMC, there is violence,” he said.

He further said that there was no post-poll violence in other states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry where assembly elections were held because the TMC is not there in those states.

Calling the post-poll violence in West Bengal “unprecedented”, Nadda said that 1,399 properties of BJP workers have been destroyed, 676 incidents of loot have taken place and 108 families have received threats. BJP offices in Arambagh and Bishnupur have been burnt down by the TMC, he further said.

“All of this happened under a female CM. A lot of atrocities have been faced by women. If the women are not safe, what sort of governance are the people of West Bengal receiving from TMC?” Nadda asked, directing his attack towards chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “ Where there will be TMC and Mamata ji, there will be anarchy, there will be corruption,” he further said.

Covid-19 vaccination

Nadda said, “If there can be corruption on even [Covid-19] vaccines, then it happened in West Bengal. Mimi Chakraborty was given a fake vaccine. If you support the corrupt, then even ministers will get fake vaccines.” He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving free Covid-19 vaccines to all people since June 21 and the campaign has been going on well.

He also called on the BJP workers to work towards bringing the full benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to the beneficiaries in the state.