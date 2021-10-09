Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / JP Nadda to begin 2-day Manipur visit today
india news

JP Nadda to begin 2-day Manipur visit today

The BJP national president will participate in several programmes during his visit to the poll-bound state.
BJP national president JP Nadda. (File photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 07:34 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will arrive in Manipur on Saturday for a two-day visit, as the northeastern state gears up for the assembly elections, which are likely to take place early next year. According to an itinerary shared by his office, Nadda will arrive at Imphal airport at around 12 noon, from where he will proceed towards a booth president's residence at Utlou village, and is expected to reach there by 1:15pm.

The BJP president will then address a public meeting in the village at 2:30pm, his office said. This will be his final engagement for the day.

 

On Sunday, the second and final day of his visit, Nadda will begin his day by visiting Shri Govindajee Temple at 8:15am, and, at 11am, inaugurate the BJP's office in Imphal. His final engagement on the tour will be an interaction with achievers and prominent celebrities at the City Convention Centre, at 3:30pm.

RELATED STORIES

Ahead of Nadda's arrival, chief minister N Biren Singh, on Friday, carried out an inspection of the venues that are scheduled to host his party chief. “Went out for an on-site inspection of the preparation for Shri @JPNadda Ji's visit to Manipur. The people are eagerly waiting to give a rousing welcome to Shri JP Nadda Ji,” Singh tweeted.

 

The chief minister was accompanied by fellow BJP leader Sambit Patra during the inspection.  

Manipur is among five states where assembly elections will take place around February-March 2022, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab being the other four. Of the four other states, the BJP is in power in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa, while the Congress governs Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jp nadda bjp
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Less than what NFL earns’: India urges nations to deliver on $100 bn pledge

Terrorist shot dead as police bust J&K cell

Lakhimpur: SC pulls up UP police over delay in arrests

Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: States to hold key meet today
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP