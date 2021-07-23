Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / JPC head to seek time to submit report on data protection bill
india news

JPC head to seek time to submit report on data protection bill

Bharatiya Janata Party MP PP Chaudhary was appointed the new head of the JPC on Thursday after the previous chair, Meenakshi Lekhi, along with several other members, were included in the government as ministers.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Members of the committee, people aware of the process, and legal experts say replacements will now need to be appointed before the JPC report can be tabled.(REUTERS)

The new chair of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) studying the personal data protection law is set to move a motion on Friday to seek time till winter session to submit the panel’s report, the revised list of business for the House said on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP PP Chaudhary was appointed the new head of the JPC on Thursday after the previous chair, Meenakshi Lekhi, along with several other members, were included in the government as ministers.

The panel’s report on the personal data protection bill was expected in the monsoon session.

“That this House do extend upto the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament, 2021, the time for presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019,” the revised list of business for Parliament states.

The draft law was introduced in parliament in December 2019 and is meant to provide the legal framework for the right to privacy of Indian citizens. But it was soon referred to a JPC to iron out several contentious issues.

Members of the committee, people aware of the process, and legal experts say replacements will now need to be appointed before the JPC report can be tabled.

“The draft report remains to be circulated among members of the panel,” said a person aware of the developments, asking not to be named.

The JPC got an extension first till the Winter Session last year, then until the first week of the second half of the Budget Session this year, and finally until the Monsoon Session this month. The committee has met various stakeholders, including industry representatives and civil society members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP