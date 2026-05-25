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Judge criticises Delhi High Court Bar Association’s decision to abstain from work

The association abstained from work in protest against the court’s cognisance of a proposal to increase the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts

Published on: May 25, 2026 12:59 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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Delhi high court judge Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Monday criticised the Delhi High Court Bar Association’s (DHCBA) decision to abstain from work in protest against the court’s cognisance of a proposal to increase the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts from 2 crore to 20 crore.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav called the move improper and not an appropriate solution. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He called the move improper, not an appropriate solution, and emphasised that concerns should be raised before the relevant authorities. “How can you abstain from court work? If lawyers do not appear, who will suffer? You have to work for the litigants. Abstaining from the court is not proper. If you have grievances, it has to be put forth at an appropriate forum by an appropriate mechanism,” Justice Kaurav said after the lawyers appointed as proxy counsel told him that the association was abstaining from work.

He asked how proxy counsel could appear when they had no instructions. “How can you assist without instructions? We are anyway left with a few working days [before vacations].”

The coordination committee of the All District Courts Bar Association wrote to the Union law ministry in May 2025, seeking enhancement of the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts.

In a letter on Friday, the DHCBA urged that further proceedings before the committee be kept in abeyance. The association argued that the full court had taken cognisance of the May 2025 letter even though it was addressed to the Union law ministry and not the high court.

The association contended that the law ministry neither sought the high court’s views nor initiated any process on the issue, yet the full court proceeded to examine the request. The DHCBA argued that any change in pecuniary jurisdiction falls solely within the legislative domain. It said such a proposal should originate from the ministry.

The DHCBA claimed that the high court lacked jurisdiction to initiate the process and that even the constitution of the committee was beyond its authority. It sought an opportunity to place its concerns before the full court.

 
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