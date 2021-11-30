Judge helps Dalit student get admission by paying her fee

Allahabad high court’s Lucknow bench judge Dinesh Kumar Singh on Monday paid ₹15,000 to Sanskriti Ranjan, a Dalit student, to help pay her fee and get admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University). This came after the court directed the institute to admit Ranjan after admission was denied to her earlier over her failure to pay the fee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Advocates Survesh Kumar Dubey and Samta Rao volunteered to assist Ranjan as she could not arrange a lawyer to represent her after she moved the court.

Ranjan secured 95.6% marks in Class 10 and 94% in class 12 before clearing the engineering entrance exam. She was allotted a seat at the Indian Institute of Technology but was unable to secure admission as she could not pay the ₹15,000 fee because of her father’s prolonged kidney ailment.

Ranjan’s father wrote several letters seeking more time to deposit the fee, but to no avail before the court directed the institute to admit her and volunteered to pay the fee.