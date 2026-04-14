The judge who presided over the 2017 abduction and sexual assault case of a prominent actor is among five judicial officers recommended for elevation as a high court judge by the collegium of the Kerala high court. Judge in Kerala actress assault case among 5 named for HC elevation

Honey M Varghese, who’s currently Alappuzha Principal District and Sessions Judge, was earlier a judge of the Ernakulam principal and sessions court.

On December 8 last year, judge Varghese had acquitted actor Dileep on the charge of conspiracy in the case while finding six other accused guilty. The verdict brought to conclusion a trial that ebbed and flowed over seven years, and precipitated landmark changes in the film industry. The Kerala government later moved the high court challenging the acquittal of Dileep.

Apart from Varghese, the high court collegium has recommended Sasi Kumar PS, principal district and sessions judge, Thrissur, KK Balakrishnan, principal district and sessions judge, Ernakulam, N Harikumar, principal district and sessions judge, Pathanamthitta and Nazeera S, principal district and sessions judge, Thiruvananthapuram.

The names were finalised on the basis of seniority of the judicial officers. The recommendations will be sent to the Supreme Court Collegium for final consideration.