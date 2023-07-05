Sessions court judge becomes interim administrator of Muruga Mutt

Mysuru: The principal and sessions court’s judge of Chitradurga district, Premavathi Managooli M, took charge as the temporary administrator of the Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) Mutt on Tuesday, after the direction from a divisonal bench of the Karnataka high court.

The head of Muruga Mutt, Shivamurthy Sharanaru, is currently in judicial custody in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. (HT Archives)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, she went to the administrator’s office, where retired IAS officer PS Vastrad handed over the reins to her. “In accordance with the high court’s direction, I have assumed the responsibility as the temporary administrator of the Mutt.. I will continue in this position until further orders from the high court.” Managooli told reporters.

The head of Muruga Mutt, Shivamurthy Sharanaru, is currently in judicial custody in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. Earlier, the government had appointed PS Vastrad, a former IAS officer, as the administrative officer to oversee the management of the Mutt. The development comes after the Karnataka high court, on Monday, directed the district court judge to assume the role of administrator additionally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON