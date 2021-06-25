Just 5 days left to link PAN with Aadhaar. Here's how you can do it

The last date to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with the Aadhaar number is June 30 and it's getting closer. Earlier, the deadline to link the two was March 31, but the income tax department extended it by June 30 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The IT department also informed about the extension of the deadline of linking PAN with Aadhaar on Twitter. "Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic," the tweet by the department read.

Aadhaar is the most significant identity for Indian citizens and linking the two documents will make things more transparent and hassle-free. If not linked, the PAN card will become 'inoperative' and a penalty of ₹1,000 will be levied. Linking PAN with Aadhaar can be done digitally in just a few minutes.

Here's how you can link the two essential documents digitally from the comfort of your home:

Through SMS

Taxpayers can easily link the two by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161. In order to link the PAN with the Aadhaar number, the taxpayer needs to send an SMS by typing UIDPAN<space><12 digit Aadhaar><space><10 digit PAN>.

For representation, this SMS can be referred: UIDPAN 0000011112222 AAAPA7777Q.

After sending the SMS to the above-mentioned numbers, the Aadhaar number will be linked to the PAN number if the name and date of birth of the taxpayer are the same as that mentioned in both of the documents.

Through website

The taxpayer can visit the new e-filing portal of the income tax department- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. The portal will show a 'Link Aadhaar' section on the list of services. On clicking that link, the taxpayer will be redirected to a page that will require the user's details like name, PAN card number, Aadhaar number. After inputting the accurate required information, the details would be validated and the documents will be linked.