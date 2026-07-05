Just over two months into marriage, Delhi woman dies after fall from NDMC flats; family alleges dowry murder

A 28-year-old newlywed woman died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area, in a suspected dowry-related case that has triggered allegations of murder by her family.

The deceased, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured after an alleged fall from the B-Block of NDMC Flats at Palika Kunj on Saturday. (ANI VIDEO)

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Police said in a statement that the deceased, identified as Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured after an alleged fall from the B-Block of NDMC Flats at Palika Kunj on Saturday. She was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where doctors declared her brought dead.

Visuals from spot

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{{^usCountry}} Akriti had married on April 24 this year and was working as a sales executive at a private company in Chhatarpur, police said. Officials added that since the death occurred within seven years of marriage, mandatory inquest proceedings have been initiated and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akriti had married on April 24 this year and was working as a sales executive at a private company in Chhatarpur, police said. Officials added that since the death occurred within seven years of marriage, mandatory inquest proceedings have been initiated and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been informed. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said all aspects of the incident are being verified and an investigation is underway. Statements of family members and other witnesses are being recorded, news agency PTI reported.

However, the woman’s family has rejected the possibility of suicide and alleged that she was killed by her husband and in-laws over dowry-related demands. Akriti’s younger brother alleged that the incident is being portrayed as suicide to protect those responsible. He said his sister was mentally strong and the eldest sibling in the family.

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The family further alleged that Akriti had been subjected to harassment and physical assault after marriage. They said the marriage was a love-cum-arranged alliance, solemnised barely two-and-a-half months ago, and claimed that dowry demands intensified after the wedding.

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Similar dowry-related cases

The incident comes amid continued reporting of suspected dowry-related deaths in Delhi and other parts of the country.

In a similar case reported a month ago, a 25-year-old woman from northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a building. Her family had also accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment.

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In a similar incident reported earlier, the death of Twisha Sharma had sparked allegations of harassment and dowry-linked pressure from her family against her husband and in-laws. The case had triggered widespread discussion on social media over the recurring nature of such incidents and the need for stricter enforcement of dowry laws.

(With inputs from PTI)