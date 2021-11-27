Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Justice long overdue in 26/11 attacks: US
india news

Justice long overdue in 26/11 attacks: US

“Thirteen years have passed since the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. On today’s anniversary, we remember the victims, including six Americans, and the resiliency of Mumbaikars. It is long overdue for the perpetrators to face justice,” the US said.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar pays tribute by placing wreath at the Police Martyrs Memorial at CP Office, on the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, in Mumbai on Friday. (HT PHOTO/BHUSHAN KOYANDE)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 01:22 AM IST
ByYashwant Raj, Washington

As India observed the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Friday remembered the “resiliency of Mumbaikars” and said it is long overdue for the perpetrators to face justice.

Also remembering the six Americans who were killed in the terror attacks, Blinken tweeted: “Thirteen years have passed since the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. On today’s anniversary, we remember the victims, including six Americans, and the resiliency of Mumbaikars. It is long overdue for the perpetrators to face justice.”

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai’s Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack.

RELATED STORIES

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by terrorists.

Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces, including the NSG, the country’s elite commando force. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

India and several other countries, including the US, the UK and France, have repeatedly asked Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks to justice, but no such firm initiative has been taken yet by Islamabad.

The United States tried and punished David Headley, a Pakistan-American, who had visited India to scout the targets hit by the attackers. He is currently serving a 35-year jail term.

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian-Pakistani, was also sentenced in the US to 14 years of imprisonment for providing support to LeT.

Pakistan has dragged its feet prosecuting Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rahman, the man who directly led the operations, even as India has shared detailed evidence with Islamabad on a number of occasions.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already completed its probe against all the perpetrators and shared detailed evidence with Pakistani authorities several times, but there has been no response till date.

Saeed was arrested and released several times by the Pakistan government, prompting the former Donald Trump-led US administration, on one occasion, to warn of “repercussions”. He was finally sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2020 in two terror cases.

Saeed, who carried a US bounty of $10 million for his arrest, had openly challenged the US to arrest him.

Rahman, likewise, was finally tried and convicted in January this year for of terror financing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
26/11 antony blinken
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP