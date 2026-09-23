Jyotiraditya Scindia dorns chef's role, makes ‘hot dosas, filter coffee’ at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was in Bengaluru on Tuesday, found himself in the kitchen of the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe, flipping dosas and making filter coffee.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Rameshwaram Cafe (Instagram/jyotiradityascindia)

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Scindia can be seen appreciating the staff. “Very good job you all are doing,” he said. Minutes later, the Union minister donned a chef’s role and attempted to make a dosa.

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As seen in the video, Scindia poured dosa batter onto the hot tawa and spread it into an oval shape as the staff clapped for him and recorded videos.

He was then seen pouring two types of chutney and sambar into a plate next to freshly made dosa. He gave it to the customer and remarked, “enjoy!”

“Couldn’t resist dropping into Rameshwaram Cafe and made my way to the other side to see the magic they whip up in their kitchen,” he wrote on Instagram.

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{{^usCountry}} “Tried my hand at tossing dosas under the watchful eye of the brilliant chefs here. Safe to say, there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye! 😄 P.S. You can’t come to Bengaluru and not visit Rameshwaram Cafe. An absolute must,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Tried my hand at tossing dosas under the watchful eye of the brilliant chefs here. Safe to say, there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye! 😄 P.S. You can’t come to Bengaluru and not visit Rameshwaram Cafe. An absolute must,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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In another video posted on his Instagram, Scindia can be seen trying his hands on making filter coffee. In the video, he can be seen transferring hot filter coffee between two vessels to get a nice froth.

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"My filter coffee fix, done just right," he wrote in the caption.

Rameshwaram Cafe is an authentic South Indian cuisine food outlet that is famous for its steaming idlis, crispy dosas and filter coffee.