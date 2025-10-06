Jyotiraditya Scindia takes stock ahead of India Mobile Congress on Wednesday

Union minister of communications and development of north-east region Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Monday reviewed the ongoing preparations for India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 set to take place in New Delhi from October 8 to 11. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the four-day event on October 8. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with the media in metro during the exclusive preview of Yashobhoomi 'Route to TechBhoomi' , in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

The minister posted a video of himself riding the Delhi metro, as he made his way from the Shivaji Stadium Metro Station to the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi’s Dwarka, where IMC will take place.

“The four-day mega event will unite global telecom leaders, innovators, startups & policymakers under one roof, to shape the roadmap for 6G, AI-native networks, satellite communications & next-gen digital infrastructure, reaffirming India’s leadership in the global telecom arena,” wrote Scindia on X.

This year’s IMC will host almost 150,000 visitors, 7,000 delegates, and see participation from 150 countries. Around 400 exhibitors are expected to showcase their services within 4.5 lakh square feet of space at Yashobhoomi.

“This is no longer just the India Mobile Congress. It has become the Asia Mobile Congress, and more importantly, a global congress in collaboration with countries from around the world,” said Scindia.

Along with many simultaneous sessions that will see participation from senior executives at Airtel, Jio, Vodafone-Idea and even Elon Musk’s Starlink, there will be six major events at IMC, said Scindia.

These are International Bharat 6G Symposium, International AI Summit, Cybersecurity Summit, Satcom Summit, IMC Aspire Programme, and Global Startup World Cup India. A highlight of IMC 2025 will be the Bharat 6G Symposium, organized in collaboration with the Bharat 6G Alliance. The symposium will feature distinguished global speakers from the UK, Europe, USA, Japan, Germany, Scotland, Finland, and Sweden, along with leading international industry bodies such as GSMA and NGMN Alliance.

“India has arrived on the world stage. We have 20% of the world’s mobile subscribers - 1.2 billion subscribers, we have the fastest 5G rollout in the world just in a matter of five months, and we have 970 million internet users. India is the third largest digital nation, in terms of the size of the internet users across the world,” said Scindia, as he interacted with the media at Yashobhoomi on Monday.

“We really believe our capability is to do three things - design, solve and scale-up in India. India today stands as a reservoir of technology, talent, and opportunity for the world,” he added.

He added that the congress will unite key players from across the world to chart the roadmap for future technologies and digital growth.