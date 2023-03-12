Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after abdominal discomfort, undergoing treatment

Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after abdominal discomfort, undergoing treatment

ByMallika Soni
Mar 12, 2023 06:44 PM IST

K Chandrasekhar Rao Health Update: The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, the hospital informed.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited a private super-specialty hospital following abdominal discomfort, PTI reported quoting the hospital. A small ulcer was found in his stomach during medical tests, the hospital said.

K Chandrasekhar Rao Health Update: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo)

The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it added. The 69-year-old developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement.

"He (Rao) was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically," the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
kcr telangana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP