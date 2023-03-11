K Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy probe

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following a summons in connection with their ongoing investigations into the Delhi excise policy scam, officials said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha outside ED office on New Delhi (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She reached the ED headquarters around 11 am, they said.

The ED is investigating her role in influencing the excise policy and paying kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

The federal anti-money laundering probe agency is expected to question her about her alleged meeting with AAP’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair, who met liquor businessmen and politicians at the time of policy formulation and implementation of the policy, her association with Sameer Mahendru’s Indospirits Group to control multiple retail zones in Delhi, and advance payment of kickbacks worth ₹100 crore allegedly paid to the AAP leaders by a South Group of which Kavitha was a member.

Also Read: ‘Our struggle will…’: KCR slams BJP day before daughter Kavitha’s ED questioning

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahendru and Nair are both accused in the excise policy case that is being investigated by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED has alleged that a part of a ₹100 crore “kickback” received by Nair from a “South Group” on behalf of the AAP leaders was used for the Goa assembly elections campaign.

Officials said she will also be confronted with the statements of Butchibabu Gorantla, her former chartered accountant (CA) and Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who represented her interests during multiple meetings with Nair and others.

While Butchibabu was arrested by the CBI on February 7, Pillai was arrested by ED this Monday.

It is, however, not known if she will be confronted with former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as well, who is in ED custody till March 17 after he was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (MPLA) earlier this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ED has already recorded Butchibabu’s statement, following which Kavitha was summoned for questioning. In his statement recorded before the ED officials on February 23, he stated that “There was a political understanding between K Kavitha and the chief minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) and (former) deputy CM (Manish Sisodia). In that process, K Kavitha also met Vijay Nair on 19th-20th March 2021.”

“Nair was trying to impress Kavitha with what he could do in the policy. He was acting on behalf of Kejriwal and Sisodia. The understanding was that in exchange for the favours that can be done in the policy and in the Delhi liquor business for Kavitha, some funds would be given to the AAP,” the statement added, reviewed by HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Out of the deal that was between Kavitha and top AAP leaders, she was given stakes in partnership with Mahendru and distribution of Pernod Ricard,” ED said in its remand note on Friday citing Butchibabu’s statement, while seeking Sisodia’s custody.

Pillai, according to investigators, represented the Benami investments of Kavitha. He was allegedly actively involved in cartel formation and was an accomplice in the payment of bribe money on behalf of the South Group.

Also Read: Owaisi slams Centre ahead of K Kavitha’s questioning by ED: ‘Govt targeting CM, family as...’

The South Group comprises YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), and K Kavitha (daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) and Delhi-based businessman Sameer Mahendru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Telangana chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao accused the Centre of using central probe agencies to target their leaders and raised concerns that his daughter and lawmaker K Kavitha might soon be arrested by the ED.

Kavitha has rubbished the allegations against her saying, “these tactics of intimidation against the fight of my father and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and the BRS will not deter us.”

Kejriwal has also termed the charges as “fake”.

Meanwhile, Sisodia was given a seven-day ED custody over his alleged involvement in Delhi’s excise policy case. The ED had sought 10-day custody of Sisodia, who was arrested from the Tihar jail by the agency on Thursday over money laundering charges. The court said that it will hear Sisodia’s bail plea in the CBI case on March 21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}