K Kavitha shows mobile phones after ED claimed she destroyed them. Watch

In a dramatic scene, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who was on her way to the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, on Tuesday showed mobile phones to the media to make a statement as the investigators had earlier questioned her regarding the alleged destruction of phones she used during the scam period.

BRS MLC K Kavitha shows mobile phones as she leaves from the residence of her father, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, for the ED office in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI)

The BRS MLC, who is the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, reached the ED office for the third round of questioning waving mobile phones outside the residence of her father.

On Monday, the BRS was quizzed by the ED for more than 10 hours and was called again on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old MLC daughter of KCR was first questioned in the case on March 11 for around nine hours following which she was summoned again on March 16.

Kavitha had skipped the deposition last week citing her pending plea before the Supreme Court for relief against the ED action in the case. The federal probe agency rejected her claims and asked her to depose on March 20. The apex court has decided to hear her petition on March 24.

On March 11, Kavitha is understood to have been confronted with the statements made by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, an arrested accused in the case who allegedly shares close ties with her, apart from those of a few others involved in the case.

The BRS leader's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kavitha has earlier been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the case at her residence in Hyderabad.

The ED has so far arrested 12 people in the case, including former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

