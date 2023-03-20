K Kavitha to appear before ED today for second time. Top points

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second round of questioning on Delhi's liquor policy case after she skipped the earlier summon citing her petition challenging ED notice pending for hearing in the Supreme Court. On March 11, Kavitha was interrogated by the central agency for almost nine hours following former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: ED questions former CA of K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case

The BRS MLC and daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had left for Delhi on Sunday from Begumpet airport, according to the New Indian Express. She was accompanied by her husband Anil, brother and state IT minister KT Rama Rao, MPs Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra Joginapally Santosh and others.

Here are top updates on K Kavitha's ED summon case:

BRS MLC Kavitha was questioned for almost nine hours on March 11 in conncetion with the Delhi excise policy case. She was earlier summoned by ED to appear for questioning on March 9, however she sought for fresh dates. The ED has alleged her being the part of the South Group that consists of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinapally, Arun Pillai and other political leader who have allegedly sent kickbacks to the tune of ₹ 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party. Security personnel have been deployed in front of Telangana CM's Delhi residence ahead of K Kavitha's appearance before the ED. Earlier, she went straight to ED office for questioning from her father's residence on Tughlaq Road. Following the BRS MLC's questioning, the ED quizzed her former chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case. He is also the part of the South Cartel. Gorantla had earlier informed that ‘there was a political understanding between K Kavitha and the chief minister of Delhi and (former) deputy CM of Delhi’. BRS launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and put up several posters across Hyderabad featuring political figures who joined BJP from other parties and have been linked with several corruption charges. K Kavitha later filed a petition to the Supreme Court over questioning a woman by the ED and challenged the summons. “Can a woman be called to the office of the Enforcement Directorate?…Completely against the law," the plea said. The ED summoned her again on March 16 for the second round of questioning but she ditched it citing her pending case in the Supreme Court on the matter. Later, the ED filed a caveat in the Supreme Court urging it to not pass any judgement before hearing the agency's response. Following of a series of posters against BJP leaders being put up across Hyderabad, fresh posters were seen on March 19, this time against K Kavitha and Telangana CM KCR. She was featured as a cast in a movie poster and given a title ‘Kalvakuntla Dongala Mutha’ ((Kalvakuntla Bandits).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON