The vocal remarks of former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran extolling KC Venugopal, the party’s general secretary (organisation), and calling for the latter to lead the party in the state have once again stirred the possibility of internal rumblings about choices for the chief minister’s post and invited stern comments from several party leaders. K Sudhakaran’s praise for Cong’s Venugopal stirs row

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sudhakaran praised Venugopal’s organisational and leadership skills, underscoring the need for the latter to become more active in the state’s politics. He said that Venugopal is following in the footsteps of party veterans like K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy in building the organisation, and virtually stopped short of picking him as his favourite for the chief minister’s post.

Alongside a photograph of Sudhakaran and Venugopal hugging each other, the Kannur MP wrote, “In the recent elections, Venugopal acted as the driving force behind the party’s attempts to be victorious and instilled confidence in workers from all corners of the state. It is a testament to the organisational prowess of a leader.”

Like Karunakaran, Chandy, Vayalar Ravi and AK Antony, Kerala requires a leader with a far-reaching vision, and Venugopal belongs to the same brand of politics, said Sudhakaran.The AICC general secretary has climbed the ladders of the organisation from the bottom rung and therefore can relate to the sentiments of ordinary party workers, he added.

“May KC Venugopal emerge as a leader who can give a sense of direction to the Congress and UDF leadership and inspire the people of the state in future administrations. I wait with hope for such leadership,” wrote Sudhakaran.

By purportedly endorsing Venugopal as the next Congress chief minister in the event of the UDF winning the assembly polls, Sudhakaran has broken the central leadership’s diktat on maintaining silence about the top post. Incidentally, two weeks ago in a television interview, Sudhakaran had named Ramesh Chennithala as his personal choice for the CM’s post.

His remarks have propelled senior party leaders, including Venugopal, to come out and censure such discussions ahead of the election results.

Venugopal told reporters in Delhi, “Let the results come out on May 4. We strongly believe the public has given a mandate in favour of the UDF. The Congress has a system and the leadership collectively will decide. There is no need for public discussions (on the CM’s post) until then.”

At the same time, Venugopal did not outright condemn Sudhakaran’s remarks.

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph said senior leaders must not jump the gun on the chief minister’s post and asked them to leave it to the central leadership.

“We have a clear stand and a set of procedures. The elected MLAs will be consulted by a set of observers sent by the central leadership. The high command will then announce a name which will be binding on all,” he said.

Veteran leader KC Joseph, in a snide comment at internal factionalism, said it is better not to write a horoscope about an unborn child.

“Why is there such intolerance and impatience? There are established ways within Congress on a choosing a CM face. Every leader must understand that when one lies on his back and spits, the spit will land on his own face,” said Joseph.

In the event of a UDF victory, outgoing leader of the opposition VD Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and Venugopal are among the top contenders for the chief minister’s post.