Kaali poster row: Fresh FIR filed against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, 10 others

Haridwar police on Thursday registered an FIR against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai and 10 others for “hurting religious sentiment’ with the poster of the documentary film Kaali.

The FIR was filed at Kankhal police station on the complaint of Vikram Singh Rathore of Hindu Yuva Vahini under section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leena Manimekalai, Asha Ponnachan (associate producer), Shravan (co-writer and editor), Fatin Chaudhary (camera crew), Pirakash Kanakanayakam (art), Tapas Nayak (audiography), Raja Rajan (image grading) are among the 11 people who have been named in the FIR as accused.

Also Read: MP police ask Twitter to take down new post of ‘Kaali’ maker

The complainant said, “The poster of Kaali, which was released on July 2, 2022 shows our sacred Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding the flag of the LGBTQ community. It has hurt the sentiments of crores of Sanatani Hindus living in India and across the world. The poster was showcased as part of the project “Under the tent” at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. Hindu Yuva Vahini demands the strictest action against the filmmaker and other crew members.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hindu Yuva Vahini national general secretary Vikram Singh Rathore said, “We can’t allow anybody to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. It’s not tolerable anymore.”

“Such posters can lead to violence and disturb peace in the country. Strict action should be taken against those who indulge in such acts.”

Kankhal police station in charge Mukesh Chauhan said they have registered an FIR and began probe into the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON