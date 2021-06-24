Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kabir Das Jayanti 2021: Know its significance, date and time
india news

Kabir Das Jayanti 2021: Know its significance, date and time

Kabir's legacy is still going on through a sect known as Panth of Kabir, a religious community that considers him as the founder.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Kabir's works were written in the Hindi language which was easy to comprehend.(Live Hindustan)

Kabir Das Jayanti will be observed on Thursday and it marks the birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas - the famous poet, saint and social reformer of India.

Kabir Das' writings had a great influence on the Bhakti movement and includes titles like Kabir Granthawali, Anurag Sagar, Bijak, and Sakhi Granth. The major part of his work was collected by the fifth Sikh guru--Guru Arjan Dev.

Kabir's legacy is still going on through a sect known as Panth of Kabir, a religious community that considers him as the founder.

He is a widely revered poet whose works had a tremendous influence on the Bhakti movement.

Kabir's works were written in the Hindi language which was easy to comprehend. He used to write in couplets to enlighten people.

Significance of Kabir Das Jayanti

Kabirdas Jayanti is celebrated on the Jyeshtha Purnima tithi, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. On his birth anniversary, Sant Kabirdas' followers remember him by reciting his poems and teachings. Sant Kabirdas was best known for his two-line couplets, known as 'Kabir Ke Dohe'.

Date and tithi of Kabirdas Jayanti 2021

Kabirdas Jayanti date - 24 June

Purnima tithi begins - 3.32am on 24 June

Purnima tithi end time - 12.09am on 25 June

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kabir das sant kabir das
TRENDING NEWS

Giant panda Shin Shin gives birth to twin cubs at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo

This viral video of the world’s biggest Rubik’s Cube will leave you in awe

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP