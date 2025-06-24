Kagwad MLA slams Karnataka government, threatens to resign over delayed work

The ruling Congress government in Karnataka finds itself facing mounting internal dissent as Kagwad MLA Raju Kage on Monday became the latest party leader to publicly criticise chief minister Siddaramaiah’s administration and threatened to resign. MLA Raju Kage said that despite ₹ 25 crore being sanctioned under the chief minister’s special grant for his constituency, there has been little to no progress in implementation (HT photo)

Speaking to the media in Ainapur village of Belagavi district, Kage said that despite ₹25 crore being sanctioned under the chief minister’s special grant for his constituency, there has been little to no progress in implementation. “The system has collapsed completely, and I wouldn’t be surprised if I resign in two days,” he declared.

Kage said that of the sanctioned funds, only ₹12 crore allocated for road works has materialised. “However, the remaining ₹13 crore was yet to be put to use due to the non-issuance of work orders, despite repeated appeals,” he said while citing delays in 72 community-building projects approved over the past two years, none of which have begun.

“There is no progress. No work orders have been issued. Local engineers are sitting idle, contractors are showing zero interest, and the public is questioning us, their elected representatives,” Kage said. He also openly backed Aland MLA BR Patil’s recent exposé on the housing scheme, saying, “What BR Patil said is not false. I fully support him. I too am a witness to the deep-rooted dysfunction in the administration.”

Kage’s criticism comes days after BR Patil’s leaked audio clip alleged bribe-taking in the allotment of houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd scheme. Patil has confirmed the authenticity of the audio, where he claims nearly 950 houses were distributed in his constituency and neighbouring areas through corrupt means.

“Yes, it is my voice in the clip. I don’t know who leaked it, but I have spoken the truth, and I stand by every word. Truth will ultimately prevail,” Patil told reporters in Kalaburagi. In the recording, he warned that “if I open my mouth, the government will be shaken.”

Following these remarks, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka called for the resignation of housing minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and urged chief minister Siddaramaiah to take moral responsibility.

“Soon after senior Congress MLA BR Patil exposed the ‘money for house’ corruption going on in the housing department, another Congress MLA has now exposed the Congress government’s embezzlement,” Ashoka said. “Your own party MLAs are giving certificates every day about the performance of your incompetent Congress government. Resign and protect the dignity and honour of Karnataka.”

Attacking the government, BJP state president BY Vijayendra in a post on X said: “ZERO governance. ZERO development. ZERO work orders. The rot in Karnataka under Siddaramaiah’s government runs so deep that even Congress MLAs are now threatening to resign!” “Now, Kagwad MLA Raju Kage threatens to quit after waiting 2 long years for work orders on ₹25 crore of sanctioned development funds.”

He added, “INC Karnataka is driving Karnataka into deep financial ruin and administrative collapse. If this continues, Karnataka will lose years of growth and prosperity under this Tughlaq Durbar. CM Siddaramaiah, if you have even an ounce of responsibility or shame left, you must resign immediately for having completely failed the people of Karnataka.”

Former chief minister and current BJP MP Jagadish Shettar said: “Corruption is widespread across departments. There is no development, and the state’s financial health is deteriorating rapidly. This is not just the BJP saying this — even Congress MLAs are admitting the same. What more proof do we need?”

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar dismissed allegations, claiming the housing allocation process was transparent. “I won’t agree at any cost,” he said, adding that the matter had reached the CM, who would take appropriate action. “How can a beneficiary pay bribes? The decision (of allotment) is taken by gram panchayats and other local bodies. So, whatever Patil’s intention is, I condemn it.”