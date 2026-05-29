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Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar accuses Kalyan Banerjee of misogyny amid rift in TMC

Ghosh Dastidar, in a letter to Birla, alleged that Banerjee has “repeatedly verbally abused” her inside the Lok Sabha chamber. She added: “This misogyny has been against many women members and needs to be punished.”

Published on: May 29, 2026 05:44 am IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
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Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has sought Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s permission to file a complaint accusing party colleague Kalyan Banerjee of misogyny and repeated verbal abuse.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar accuses Kalyan Banerjee of misogyny amid rift in TMC

Ghosh Dastidar, in a letter to Birla, alleged that Banerjee has “repeatedly verbally abused” her inside the Lok Sabha chamber. She added: “This misogyny has been against many women members and needs to be punished.”

Two days earlier she stepped down as chief of the TMC’s women’s wing, saying in her resignation letter that the party had been unable to protect her from the abuse of a fellow MP, an apparent reference to Banerjee. He had also replaced her as TMC chief whip in the Lok Sabha.

By stepping down from key posts, Ghosh Dastidar has moved further away from the party. Her formal complaint against Banerjee creates a fresh tussle within the beleaguered TMC.

A senior official in the Lok Sabha said that Birla is out of town but he might look into the issue as it involves a complaint filed by a senior woman lawmaker. As per the procedure, if Birla decides to proceed with the complaint, he has to form an enquiry committee.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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