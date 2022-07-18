Tamil Nadu: EPS blames ‘lethargic response’ by Stalin govt for Kallakurichi violence

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader E Palaniswami on Monday hit out at the state government led by the DMK's MK Stalin, a day after a violent mob broke into a school in Kallakuruchi district, trashed classrooms, vandalised property and set buses on fire over the alleged suicide of a 17-year-old girl on the campus.

Palaniswami, or EPS, called the DMK government 'lethargic' and said it should be ashamed of itself for failing to react quicker. "It is due to the lethargic response of the government that violence broke out in the aftermath of the suicide," he was quoted by news agency PTI. "The unrest could have been averted if some timely measures had been taken. It also exposes the shortcomings of the intelligence department."

Earlier today the police arrested a total of 120 people for entering the premises of the Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School and creating a law and order issue.

The arrested were produced before a local court.

On Sunday, 70 others were arrested and two men and a woman holding senior positions in the school management were detained in connection with the death of the girl.

The girl's body was found on July 13 in the hostel premises.

The Madras High Court has ordered a second autopsy of the girl. Authorities at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College said Sunday that the original report indicated the girl appeared to have died of a hemorrhage and shock from multiple injuries.

Chief minister Stalin expressed grief over the incident and said violence was against development. He warned of strict action against those who had disturbed the peace and also against those who may be found guilty for the death of the student.DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please reach out immediately to the AASRA Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 91-9820466726.

