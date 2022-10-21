Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy convict walks out of prison after 22 years

P K Chandran alias Manichan, who was convicted in the 2000 Kalluvathukkal (Kollam district in south Kerala) hooch tragedy that claimed 32 lives, walked out of a Thiruvanthanpuram jail after 22 years on Friday.

The 68-year-old was released on a recent direction of the Supreme Court, which also waived a fine of ₹30.45 lakh imposed on him by a special court inThiruvananthapuram in 2002.

“I am happy and I thank all who helped me,” Manichan said as he came out of the prison.

Manichan was among seven people who were convicted in the tragedy that took place on October 21, 2000. While 32 people died due to consumption of illicit liquor, 200 were hospitalised and around a dozen lost their vision completely.

Four of his family members were among 30 accused in the case.

Prime accused Hyrunisa alias Thatha died in 2009. All victims had reportedly purchased the liquor from her. She later told police that she procured loose spirits from Manichan and prepared a fresh brew, according to the special investigation team probing the case.

The police later unearthed underground illegal spirit tankers from Manichan’s house in Kollam district.

While Manichan was awarded 43 years of jail by the special court, his prison term was later shortened by the state government on a recommendation of the jail advisory committee.His two brothers were released last year.

The top court had ordered Manichan’s release in July this year but the state government refused to free him till he cleared the fine imposed by the special court.

Manichan’s wife moved the top court again, pointing out the family’s poor financial condition. Once an owner of a fleet of luxury cars, his wife told the court that his family was wallowing in poverty and would not be able to cough up the fine amount.

“We do not find any material difference so far as the case of the petitioner is concerned, except that the fine imposed on the petitioner’s husband is of a higher amount. We do not think that can be a distinguishing criteria on the basis of which relief can be denied to him,” the top court said in its order on October 19.

Manichan’s arrest and subsequent recovery of a diary from his house had sparked a political row in the state. The diary carried details of regular payments (doles) he allegedly made to political leaders in south Kerala for their purported patronage, according tothe SIT.

Facing criticism from several quarters, the then ruling CPI(M) expelled its Thiruvananthapuram district secretary M Sathyanesan from the party. The party also sidelined several of its other leaders. Several excise and police officials were also suspended by the state government.

Manichan, who was a liquor contractor, once shared good relations with state politicians. He reportedly sponsored several programmes of political leaders, who also used his fleet of luxury cars for various purposes.

However, Manichan and his political associates grew distant after he was convicted in the hooch case.

The diary recovered by police carried the names of 20 political leaders, according to the SIT. In 2001, 17 of them admitted accepting funds from Manichan, before the V P Mohankumar commission that was set up to probe the hooch tragedy.

While the commission found an “unholy nexus” between politicians and the spirit mafia, no investigation was ultimately carried out.

“Once the (hooch) tragedy took place, all were in a hurry to crucify Manichan and conveniently forgot about leaders who regularly enjoyed his largesse. Some of them even tried to block his release, fearing he would spill the beans. It is sad to see that politicians were let off hook,” a social activist said, seeking anonymity.

During his prison term, Manichan learnt farming techniques. Prison authorities later shifted him to an open jail, keeping in mind his interest in farming. Prison officials said he is an expert in banana cultivation.

