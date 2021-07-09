Kalyan Singh health update: Kin says former UP CM recovering well, PM Modi prays for good health

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, is recovering well and is in a better health condition now, said his grandson Sandeep Singh. Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh urged everyone not to believe in rumours that suggest the former UP CM is not keeping well.

Also Read | Yogi visits former UP CM Kalyan Singh at Lucknow's SGPGI

"He (Kalyan Singh) is better and is recovering well. Rumours are rife (that he is not keeping well) and I request people not to fall for such rumours," Sandeep Singh told ANI. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called him up earlier in the day to inquire about his grandfather's health.

He (Former CM Kalyan Singh) is better, recovering well. Rumours are rife (that he is not keeping well). PM Modi also called up to enquire about his health, I request people not to fall for rumours: Sandeep Singh, Kalyan Singh's grandson clarifies on his health. pic.twitter.com/jFhLvHRBuN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2021

Kalyan Singh was admitted to the ICU on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness levels. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the ailing leader on Thursday.

Taking to his official account on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi confirmed on Friday that he had spoken to Kalyan Singh's grandson and inquired after the health of the former UP CM. "Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday, JP Nadda Ji, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and inquired about his health," the Prime Minister wrote.

Prime Minister Modi said he was deeply touched to know that Kalyan Singh remembered him during the conversation with BJP president JP Nadda. "I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji," PM Modi said. "Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has been a learning experience," he added.

Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with @JPNadda Ji, Kalyan Singh Ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

Citing doctors at SGPGI Lucknow, news agency PTI also confirmed that former UP CM Kalyan Singh is presently "better" and showing "consistent improvement".

"The condition of Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in ICU of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), is better. He is hemodynamically stable. He is showing consistent improvement and his vital parameters are stable," the hospital said in a statement.

"He is communicative and is being treated by senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology, and Nephrology," it added.

Earlier, the former chief minister was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in the city.