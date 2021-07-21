Kalyan Singh on life-support, critical: Officials

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is critical and has been put on a life support system, according to officials from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

"Kalyan Singh ji's health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on life-saving support system since Tuesday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants," the officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

The former chief minister's health is being monitored by the senior faculty of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology. A close watch is being kept on all aspects of his health, officials said.

The hospital officials on Tuesday said Singh is being administered oxygen through a face mask.

"His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants. He has been kept on non-invasive ventilation due to respiratory worsening," the hospital had said in a statement.

SGPGIMS Director RK Dhiman is also closely monitoring Singh's treatment on daily basis.

The 89-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who has also served as the former governor of Rajasthan was admitted to the ICU earlier this month after an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier this week on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital to enquire about Singh's health.

With inputs from Agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON