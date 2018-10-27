Kamal Haasan says his party may contest if bypolls are announced in 20 TN seats

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday said his party Makkal Needhi Maiam will consider contesting if the bypolls to the 20 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly are announced.

“So far the Election commission has not announced dates for bypolls. However, we would consider contesting the bypolls once the EC announces the dates,” he told reporters.

Eighteen seats have fallen vacant after the Madras high court upheld the disqualification of 18 dissenting AIADMK MLAs

The Election Commission said it would announce bypolls if there are no appeals within 30 days against the HC verdict.

The EC has already declared Thiruvarur and Thirupparankundram seats as vacant due to the demise of former DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and AIADMK MLA AK Bose, but is yet to announce bypolls.

On the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister in Sri Lanka in a surprise move, Kamal Haasan said, “We hope that Rajapaksa would not act like how he did in the past.”

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 22:40 IST