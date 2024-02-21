Kamal Haasan clears air on alliance with INDIA bloc, says ‘time to blur party politics’

Amid speculations that Makkal Needhi Maiam was involved in alliance talks with chief minister M K Stalin-led DMK, actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said he hasn't joined ranks with the opposition INDIA bloc. Addressing reporters in Chennai after leading the 7th-anniversary celebrations of MNM, Haasan said discussions on political alliance were on, adding it would support any bloc that would "selflessly" think about the nation. Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan.(PTI)

He, however, stressed that his party won't be part of ‘local feudal’ politics.

Asked if MNM will join the INDIA bloc, Kamal Haasan said, "I have already told, this is the time when you have to blur party politics and think about the nation. Anybody who thinks selflessly about the nation, my MNM will be part of it."

When asked if he has joined the INDIA grouping, he said, "no, I haven't."

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), which translates to "People's Justice Centre" in English, was founded by Kamal Haasan on February 21, 2018.

MNM has positioned itself as a centrist party, focusing on social justice, economic development, and environmental sustainability. It advocates for policies that prioritise the welfare of the common people and promote inclusive growth.

Since its inception, MNM has contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, aiming to provide an alternative to the dominant Dravidian parties, namely the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). However, Haasan's party failed to put up an impressive show.

On his party's possible political alliance ahead of the crucial general elections, the MNM chief said "discussions are on," and that any "good news" in this regard will be communicated to the media.