Kamal Nath’s ‘UP-Bihar’ comment has BJP fuming

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s remark that outsiders were taking up jobs meant for natives in the state has evoked sharp response from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After taking over as the chief minister, Nath told reporters that his government will give incentives to industries that give 70 per cent of their jobs to those from his state and added that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh get employment in Madhya Pradesh at the cost of the local population, reports PTI.

Criticising Nath, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he appeared to be unaware of existing rules that prioritise jobs for the native population.

MP CM Kamal Nath had yesterday said," Our schemes of providing incentives of investment will only be imposed after 70% people from Madhya Pradesh get employment. People from other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh come here & local people don't get jobs. I've signed file for this" https://t.co/yHe0hupueV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2018

“He has also been a Union minister. He should be aware of these rules. What he is talking about is already in place... by making such a claim, he is misleading people,” the BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh told reporters.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya agreed with his colleague and accused Nath of promoting “divisive” politics and pitting one region against another.

Taking a dig at the chief minister, Vijaywargiya raised his “outsider” background and asked if the statement he has made should be implemented in politics too.

“Kamal Nath was born in Kanpur. He received his education in (West) Bengal. His business is spread across the country. He is now chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Such a statement does not behove him,” the BJP leader, who is also from Madhya Pradesh, said.

Former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, an MP from Bihar, said people from his state and Uttar Pradesh have been working in different parts of the country and have played a role in the development of these states.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 16:05 IST