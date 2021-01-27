Kangana continues jibe against 'farmers', says they hoisted 'Khalistani flag'

Continuing her tirade against the farmers whom she considers "terrorists" and against all those who are supporting the issue of the farmers, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said the protesters hoisted "Khalistani flag" on the Red Fort in broad daylight. "Danke ki chot pe they hoisted Khalistan flag on Red Fort, truth is it’s jungle Raj. Jiski lathi uski bhains and they had the lathi," the actor tweeted.

In October, Kangana drew flak for voicing her strong opinion against farmers in which she had compared the protesters with "terrorists". "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation," Ranaut had tweeted. A case was also registered against her for this tweet.

As violence erupted in the Capital on Tuesday, on the occasion of the Republic Day, amid the farmers' tractor march, the actor took to the Twitter and slammed those who had criticised her for equating farmers with terrorists. She also said that six brands had cancelled the contract with her after her comment. "Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti-national brands," she tweeted.

Throughout Wednesday, Kangana shared posters of protesters unleashing violence, climbing atop the Red Fort, and held supporters like Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra answerable.

"125 policemen are beaten to death all hospitalised on Republic Day... price of loyalty and duty .... thank you India," she tweeted.

"Message is clear no progress or reforms will be allowed to us, terrorism will decide the fate of this nation, not its government," she said in another tweet.