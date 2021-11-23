Kangana Ranaut booked for hurting sentiments of Sikh community

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been booked by the police for allegedly defaming the farmers’ protests at Delhi’s border by equating it to the Khalistani movement and allegedly calling the agriculturists Khalistanis on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

Following the announcement of repeal of the farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, Kangana allegedly made the statements on Instagram and also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Kangana also shared the picture of former prime minister Indira Gandhi on Instagram and said that she “crushed Khalistanis” even “at the cost of her life” while lauding her for taking “decisive action”.

The first information report or FIR was lodged against the actor at the suburban Khar police station and she was booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Maninder Singh Sirsa, the president of Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee (DGMC), Amarjeet Singh Sandhu of Dadar’s Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, and Jaspalsingh Siddhu, the president of the Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurudwara, filed the FIR on Monday.

Sandhu accused Kangana of ‘making derogatory remarks against his community’ in her Instagram post. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), met Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil and top officials of the Mumbai police demanding action.

Kangana’s social media posts also irked the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and both filed police complaints against the actor last Saturday.

Kangana also called the repeal of the farm laws ‘unfair’ and said that the move shows ‘street power’ is supreme.

“Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this,” Kangana wrote in her post.

In a subsequent post she wrote, “When the conscience of the nation is in deep sleep, lath (the cane) is the only solution and dictatorship is the only resolution. Happy birthday madam Prime Minister,” while sharing a picture of Indira Gandhi.

A police official said that further investigation was underway.

