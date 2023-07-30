Kangana Ranaut says 'nationalists' could make govt in Maharashtra at her expense

Bollywood actor and producer Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said she became the target of political malice in Maharashtra and the 'nationalists' could make a government in Maharashtra 'at her expense' -- replying to a Twitter exchange that questioned her high-security cover. The actor justified her additional security cover and said she is not just a Bollywood star, but a writer, and producer and has an 'evident threat' to her life. "I also spoke about tukde tukde gang and strongly condemned Khalistani groups," Kangana Ranaut said adding that her next production Emergency involves Operation Bluestar.

In 2020, the Centre sanctioned Y+ security cover to be provided by the CRPF to the actor. The decision came from the Union home ministry based on threat perception. In this category of security, two CRPF commandoes, armed with automatic weapons, protect an individual all the time while one CRPF personnel is deployed at the residence of the individual. The addition of the three CRPF personnel took the number of CRPF personnel in Kangana's security to 11.

In 2020, Kangana had a face-off with the then Uddhav Thackeray government in several phases beginning with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolishing parts of her office calling it an illegal structure. The Bombay high court later ruled that the demolition was wrong.

When Kangana said Mumbai feels like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir

In 2020, Kangana and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut engaged in a spat and Sanjay Raut threatened Kangana to not come to Mumbai after Kangana criticised Mumbai Police accusing Mumbai police of encouraging crime and drug mafia. After Sanjay Raut's open threat, Kangana said Mumbai started to feel like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As the actor continued to ruffle a few feathers at that time on social media, her Twitter account was banned on May 2021 following controversial content about West Bengal's post-election violence. In January 2023, her Twitter account was restored.

