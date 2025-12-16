Kannada producer kidnaps actor wife, demands 1-year-old daughter in exchange of safe release

A Kannada film producer has been accused of kidnapping his estranged wife, a television and film actor, to reportedly force her family to hand over custody of their one-year-old daughter. Kannada film producer abducts actor wife over daughter's cutody dispute (Representative image/REUTERS)

The accused, Harshavardhan, owner of Vardhan Enterprises, has been named in a complaint filed by the actor’s family, according to reports by news channels India Today and NDTV.

According to the complaint cited in the reports, Harshavardhan, a resident of Hassan district, married actor Chaitra R in 2023 with the consent of both families.

Things seemed to be working fine, but about seven to eight months ago, the couple reportedly began living separately following domestic disputes. While Harshavardhan stayed in Hassan, Chaitra moved to a rented house on Magadi Road in Bengaluru.

The complainant stated that Chaitra continued working as a television serial artist and film actress during this period.

‘Shooting assignment’ pretext

The complaint said that on December 7, 2025, Chaitra informed her family that she was travelling to Mysuru for a shooting assignment. However, the family later alleged that the assignment was a pretext arranged by Harshavardhan through his friend Kaushik.

According to the complaint, Kaushik had also paid Chaitra an advance of ₹20,000 for the purported shoot.

Chaitra was allegedly called to the Mysuru Road Metro Station in Bengaluru around 8 am on December 7. The complaint alleged that Harshavardhan, Kaushik and another person forced her into a car and abducted her, taking her via NICE Road and Bidadi. The family said they were alerted to the incident by a person known to Chaitra.

Threats over child’s custody

Later that evening, Harshavardhan called Chaitra’s mother and threatened that she would be released safely only if the child was brought to him, the report added.

A similar message was allegedly conveyed to another relative, asking that the one-year-old girl be taken to Arsikere in exchange for Chaitra’s release.

The complainant said Chaitra’s phone was switched off when the family attempted to contact her.

The complaint also mentioned a delay in approaching the police, stating that Chaitra’s mother was in Tiptur at the time and returned to Bengaluru before lodging the complaint.

Further probe in underway as the Police have registered a case against Harshavardhan, Kaushik and another accused on charges including kidnapping and criminal intimidation.