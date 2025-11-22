Bride-lover plot husband’s murder just 7 days after wedding in Basti

A disturbing incident of marital betrayal and murder has come to light in Basti district, where a 20-year-old woman allegedly conspired with her 22-year-old lover to kill her 25-year-old husband merely a week after their wedding. Police have arrested the prime accused, Rinku, and taken the bride, Ruksana, into custody for her involvement in the plot. The family rushed critically injured Anees to Shri Ram Hospital in Ayodhya and later to the medical college, but doctors pronounced him dead. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Basti superintendent of police (SP) Abhinandan stated, “The crime was executed with precision. Our teams acted swiftly, and within hours, the main accused was arrested along with the murder weapon.” He further noted that the wife’s involvement in planning and provoking the crime is currently under thorough investigation.

The victim, Anees (25), who worked as a crane operator in Mumbai, had come back to his native Bedi Pur village in Parasurampur area for his wedding. He married Ruksana from Gonda on November 13. However, he did not know that Ruksana had been in a relationship with Rinku from the same village for nearly two years, and the two allegedly remained in contact even after her marriage.

On Thursday evening, while Anees was out for a walk near his home, Rinku approached him under the pretense of asking for directions. He engaged Anees in a conversation and guided him a little farther from the house before allegedly pressing a country-made pistol to his forehead and shooting him at point-blank range.

The family rushed critically injured Anees to Shri Ram Hospital in Ayodhya and later to the medical college, but doctors pronounced him dead. Initially, villagers claimed they had not heard any gunshot, prompting police to suspect that he might have been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Parasurampur station house officer (SHO) Jharkhandi Pandey said the head injury was deep and the bullet had lodged inside the skull, making the wound appear indistinct from the outside. It was only after the medical examination confirmed a gunshot wound that investigators shifted their inquiry toward a shooting.

Police stated that Ruksana had gone to her parent’s home on November 19 for the ‘chauthi’ ceremony. It was there, she and Rinku allegedly finalised the murder plan. She reportedly shared Anees’s real-time location with Rinku to help carry out the attack.

SP Abhinandan confirmed that the police recovered the country-made pistol, cartridges, and other conspiracy-related evidence from Rinku after his arrest. Action under conspiracy and instigation charges is being initiated against Ruksana.

Anees’s father, Shamsuddin, informed police that during the wedding send-off, a group of men had stopped Anees’s car and issued threats, though no complaint was lodged at the time. The incident caused panic in the area prompting authorities to deploy extra police personnel as a precautionary measure.