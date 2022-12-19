Home / India News / Kanpur custodial death: Preliminary probe determines guilt of accused cops, says SIT chief

india news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 10:49 PM IST

KANPUR Rajesh Singh, the SHO of Shivli police station where a businessman recently died in custody, was arrested late on Monday night

SHO Rajesh Singh held, fifth cop to be arrested in case so far (HT Photo)
ByHaidar Naqvi

KANPUR Rajesh Singh, the SHO of Shivli police station where a businessman recently died in custody, was arrested late on Monday night. According to police, Rajesh Singh is the fifth cop to be arrested in connection with the custodial death of businessman Balwant Singh.

Meanwhile, raids are also being conducted to nab the four other accused cops. Speaking on the probe findings, SP Kannauj Kunwar Anupam Singh, who is heading the SIT formed to investigate the custodial death, has said that preliminary inquiry determines the guilt of accused policemen. “We have examined the evidence, including the CCTV footage. It is clear that they all are guilty,” said SP Singh.

Singh also said that police would seek remand of the five arrested cops. The investigation was transferred to Kannauj police on December 15 on the directions of government.

    Haidar Naqvi

    Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
