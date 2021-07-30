Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kanwar pilgrims to get Ganga water on Haridwar borders
india news

Kanwar pilgrims to get Ganga water on Haridwar borders

Authorities will provide Ganga waters to the Kanwar pilgrims at 10 points on the borders of Haridwar to prevent them from entering the district
By Sandeep Rawat
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Noida, India - July 28, 2019: Kanwariyas seen on their way to Okhla Bird Sanctuary while coming back from Haridwar carrying water from the Ganga River, in Noida, India, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Authorities will provide Ganga waters to the Kanwar pilgrims at 10 points on the borders of Haridwar to prevent them from entering the district. This is being done as the pilgrims continue travelling to Haridwar to fetch the water despite a ban on Kanwar Yatra because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police have turned back over 3,000 pilgrims trying to enter the district and have increased vigil to prevent more from coming from Haryana and Delhi.

“... 500-millilitre water each will be provided. Nodal officers have been appointed to ensure proper distribution, management, adherence of Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing, wearing of face masks and for keeping details of distribution among the exact number of Kanwariyas,” said Haridwar district magistrate C Ravi Shankar.

Akhil Bharatiya Yuva Teerth Purohit Mahasabha state president Pandit Ujjwal Pundit welcomed the decision said that through this initiative Lord Shiva devotees can follow their religious tradition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP